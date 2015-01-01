Abstract

The main objectives of this study are improving snowplow truck operator's visibility, especially under heavy and deep high speed snowplowing (HSSP), and explore the means of reducing or completely eliminating engine overheating due to snow blocking the air flow to radiator. During HSSP, snow (from roadways) may overflow the moldboard, and can cause snow accumulation on truck windshield that reduces snowplow operator's visibility. Snow overflowing the moldboard can also cause snow and ice accumulation on engine radiator grille that originate engine overheating problem by blocking the airflow to radiator. Research and studies are carried out to solve the problems of State of Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) snowplow trucks. Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) studies are utilized to design a moldboard overplow deflector. Snow particles are computationally studied using the Discrete Phase Modeling (DPM) to analyze their trajectories after particles bounce back from the plow moldboard and truck. Resulting deflector is manufactured and it is mounted over the moldboard of one of the NDOT Trucks serving the Mount Rose area in western NV. Field tests, and experiments were promising and showed considerable reduction in snow accumulation on the engine grille, and truck windshield.

