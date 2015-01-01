|
Sakib FA, Stathopoulos T, Bhowmick AK. Eng. Struct. 2021; 230: 111656.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
Abstract
Overhangs are commonly used in residential and industrial buildings for the convenience of residents and users. Canopies are very prone to wind loading due to the suction developing on their upper surface along with the pressure occurring on their lower surface (for most wind directions), which together may generate critical uplift forces causing serious damage. The paper presents past research on wind effects on canopies of low buildings, originated mainly from atmospheric boundary layer wind tunnel studies. Provisions for wind pressure on canopies in different wind standards and codes of practice are also reviewed.
