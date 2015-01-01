Abstract

Falls increase the risk of injury, disability, and death in the elderly. Atrial fibrillation (AF) is one of the risk factors for falls in old age, however, the relationship between "silent" AF and falls has not been investigated. The study included patients (n=131) from 60 years and older who admitted in the City geriatric medical and social center. Previously diagnosed AF was detected in 13,7% (n=18) of the study participants, and "silent" AF was detected in 11,5% (n=15). Both forms of AF were associated with a 4-fold increase in the incidence of falls in old age: (95% CI) 4,26 (1,18-15,40) for previously detected AF and 4,56 (1,25-16,66) for "silent" AF. AF screening revealed 16,9% (95% CI 6,7-26,8%; p<0,001) more patients at risk of falls. Thus, "silent" AF, as well as previously diagnosed, are independent risk factors for falls. Conducting AF screening allows to identify more elderly patients who are at risk of falls.

Language: ru