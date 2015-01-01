|
Mohammadi F, Oshvandi K, Shamsaei F, Cheraghi F, Khodaveisi M, Bijani M. BMC Fam. Pract. 2021; 22(1): 94.
Abstract
BACKGROUND: The bereaved families of COVID-19 victims are among the most vulnerable social groups in the COVID-19 pandemic. This highly infectious and contagious disease has afflicted these families with numerous psychological crises which have not been studied much yet. The present study is an attempt at investigating the psychological challenges and issues which the families of COVID-19 victims are faced with. The present study aims to identify the Mental Health crises which the families of COVID-19 deceased victims are going through.
Family; COVID-19; Qualitative research; Mental health crisis; Victims