Abstract

PURPOSE: Ear, nose and throat physicians (ENTp) encounter dental trauma (DT) when patients refer to the emergency department, as well as during operations such as tonsillectomy and suspension laryngoscopy. This study aimed to investigate the attitudes and knowledge of ENTp about managing DT, and motivation for further education.



METHODS: This study was a cross-sectional observational survey on a sample of ENTp from 15 different private/public hospitals. A questionnaire of 22 questions was divided into three parts: the level of professional experience and the frequency of encountering DT; specific questions on the management of DT; self-assessment of educational approach and level of knowledge regarding DT.



RESULTS: A total of 128 surveys were accomplished and included in the evaluation. A larger percentage (96.9%) of the participants have experienced at least one case in the practice, and one-third (31.3%) have encountered more than ten DT cases. Although the duration of experience significantly affected the total number of correct responses to knowledge and attitudes regarding DT questions (p:0.028), more than half of the participants (44.38%) responded incorrectly to the questions. The majority of participants (97.7%) stated that they had no education on DT, and 90.6% were willing to receive DT training.



CONCLUSIONS: The results of this study emphasize the deficiency of ENTp' knowledge level about the management of DT. In addition, results demonstrated the enthusiasm of ENTp for further training, which can contribute to the requirement of education for providing appropriate management of DT cases.

Language: en