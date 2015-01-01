Abstract

The (1)H NMR profiles of 13 samples of e-liquids supplied by French customs were obtained with high-field and low-field NMR. The high-field (1)H NMR spectra allowed the detection of matrix signals, synthetic cannabinoids, and flavouring compounds. Quantitative results were obtained for the five synthetic cannabinoids detected: JWH-210, 5F-MDMB-PICA, 5F-ADB, 5F-AKB48, and ADB-FUBINACA. Conventional GC-MS analysis was used to confirm compound identification. Fluorine-19 NMR was proposed for the quantification of fluorinated synthetic cannabinoids and was successfully implemented on both 400 MHz and 60 MHz NMR spectrometers. This study based on few examples explored the potentiality of low-field NMR for quantitative and quantitative analysis of synthetic cannabinoids in e-liquids.

