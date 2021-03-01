Abstract

INTRODUCTION: the frequency of distal femur fractures in the elderly is rapidly increasing. A study of these fractures was conducted in our center in order to evaluate the comorbidities and the mortality associated with this entity. MATERIAL AND METHODS: all the distal femur fractures by low energy in patients over 65 years old at a tertiary center were included, between January 2010 and December 2016. Baseline characteristics, the type of fracture, comorbidities, and functional status before admission, were collected. The relationship of each of these variables to the final functional class, immediate and late complications and mortality during the follow-up. Fifty-nine patients were included, with a median age of 85.3 years (IQR 78.6-91.6). Fifty-one patients were women. In 10 patients, the fractures were atraumatic (postural change mainly in non-walking patients), and in 54 of the cases were treated surgically (6 with retrograde intramedullary nailing and 48 with lateral locking plate). The median time to surgery was 4.5 days (IQR 2-6) and 14 patients were operated within 48 hours. The median follow-up was 26.3 months.



RESULTS: fourteen patients died during the first year of follow-up. Factors independently associated with death during the first year after the fracture were: conservative treatment, and the inability to ambulate before the episode. The absence of certain comorbidities, such as chronic heart disease, and cancer, and an age under 80 years, behaved as protective factors.



CONCLUSION: low-energy distal femur fractures comprise a severe injury in the elderly and are associated with high mortality. Surgical treatment showed better outcomes in terms of survival, with no significant differences depending on the type of fracture, the type of implant or the median time to surgery.

Language: en