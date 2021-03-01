|
Merino-Rueda LR, Rubio-Sáez I, Mills S, Rubio-Suárez JC. Injury 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
INTRODUCTION: the frequency of distal femur fractures in the elderly is rapidly increasing. A study of these fractures was conducted in our center in order to evaluate the comorbidities and the mortality associated with this entity. MATERIAL AND METHODS: all the distal femur fractures by low energy in patients over 65 years old at a tertiary center were included, between January 2010 and December 2016. Baseline characteristics, the type of fracture, comorbidities, and functional status before admission, were collected. The relationship of each of these variables to the final functional class, immediate and late complications and mortality during the follow-up. Fifty-nine patients were included, with a median age of 85.3 years (IQR 78.6-91.6). Fifty-one patients were women. In 10 patients, the fractures were atraumatic (postural change mainly in non-walking patients), and in 54 of the cases were treated surgically (6 with retrograde intramedullary nailing and 48 with lateral locking plate). The median time to surgery was 4.5 days (IQR 2-6) and 14 patients were operated within 48 hours. The median follow-up was 26.3 months.
Mortality; Frailty; Elderly; Distal femur fractures