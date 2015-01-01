Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To measure the sound intensity of popular infant white noise machines and Apple iPhone applications (apps) as they vary with volume setting and distance, and compare these output levels with current National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) noise exposure threshold recommendations.



METHODS: A total of eight infant white noise machines and six iPhone applications were included in the study based on product rating, number of ratings, and cost. The NIOSH Sound Level Meter application through the Apple App Store was used to measure output levels in A-weighted decibels (dBA). Each device was tested at its lowest and highest volume setting and at speaker-to-microphone distances simulating placement within a crib (10 cm), just outside of a crib rail (30 cm), and on a nightstand across the room (100 cm).



RESULTS: At the minimum volume setting, no device exceeded the NIOSH recommended noise exposure threshold of 85 dBA at any distance tested. At maximum volume setting, nine out of fourteen (64.3%) devices exceeded output levels of 85 dBA at a speaker-to-microphone distance of 10 cm. No device exceeded the recommended threshold at its maximal volume when placed 30 cm or 100 cm away.



CONCLUSION: Excessive white noise exposure has the potential to lead to noise-induced hearing loss and other adverse health effects in the neonatal and infant population. We recommend conservative use of white noise machines and apps by avoiding maximal volume setting and placing any device well outside of the crib or at least 30 cm away from the child. To promote safe use of white noise devices, future studies are needed to fully understand the association between early noise exposure and hearing loss in infants.

Language: en