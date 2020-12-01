|
BACKGROUND: and purpose: Performing a cognitive task while maintaining postural stability, known as "dual-task" condition, can increase the cognitive demand and reduce the postural control capacity. The inability to allocate attention to postural control under dual-task conditions may lead to balance impairments, particularly in older adults. The present study aimed to compare the effects of different dual-task conditions of backward counting (BC) and visual attention (VA) on older adults' postural balance performance.
Visual attention; Aging; Dual-task; Force plate; Postural balance