Abstract

PURPOSE: To compare the effects of education only and exercise training combined with education on fall knowledge, fall efficacy, physical activity, and physical function in adults aged 70 years or older residing in elderly residential facilities.



METHODS: A three-group pre- and post-test design was utilized: education only (EO; n = 23), education and TheraBand (ET; n = 22), and education and walking (EW; n = 22). Fall education was provided for all three groups. In addition, TheraBand exercise training was provided for the ET and a walking exercise for the EW. Data were collected from November 1st, 2017 to February 15th, 2019 and analyzed with χ² test, paired t-test, and one-way ANOVA using IBM SPSS/WIN ver. 22.0.



RESULTS: Compared with the EO, the ET and the EW were more effective in terms of fall efficacy, physical activity, and lower extremity muscle strength. The EW showed higher improvement in walking abilities than the EO and the ET.



CONCLUSION: Exercise training combined with education is more effective in preventing falls among community-dwelling adults aged 70 years or older. When considering fall prevention programs for older adults, both TheraBand and walking exercise training combined with education can be chosen based on the participant's physical status. Aggressive strategies to improve daily walking are required to maintain walking abilities among community-dwelling adults aged 70 years or older.

