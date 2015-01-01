Abstract

There are several predictors of suicidality in patients with panic disorder (PD). Being a woman, younger age, low education level, unmarried status, and symptom severity have been suggested. This study aimed to examine whether early trauma is associated with suicidal ideation in patients with PD. Our study included 267 patients with PD and 105 controls. Data on sociodemographic variables and data from the Early Trauma Inventory Self Report-Short Form, Beck Depression Inventory, Panic Disorder Severity Scale, Anxiety Sensitivity Inventory-Revised, Coping Scales, and Scale for Suicide Ideation were collected, and correlation and regression analyses were performed. This study suggests that clinicians should consider early trauma when assessing suicidal ideation in patients with PD. Clinicians could consider alternative treatments, such as trauma-focused cognitive-behavioral therapy, eye movement desensitization, reprocessing approaches, and classical pharmacological and psychological treatments for patients with PD who have a history of early trauma and are expected to be at high risk for suicide.

