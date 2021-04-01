|
Citation
|
Haidl TK, Gruen M, Dizinger J, Rosen M, Doll CM, Penzel N, Daum L, Große Hokamp N, Klosterkötter J, Ruhrmann S, Vogeley K, Schultze-Lutter F, Kambeitz J. J. Psychiatr. Res. 2021; 138: 591-597.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Childhood adversities and trauma (CAT) are associated with poor functional outcome. However, the influence of the single CAT aspects on the risk of a poor functional outcome within different mental disorders has not been investigated so far. Our aims were (i) to predict individual functional outcome based on CAT (ii) to examine whether the prediction power differs within different diagnostic groups (clinical high-risk for psychosis (CHR), psychosis, affective disorders, anxiety disorders) (iii) to compare the specific patterns of CAT experiences, influencing functional outcomes in these groups.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Machine learning; Distress; Abuse; Childhood maltreatment; Functioning; Neglect