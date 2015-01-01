Abstract

During disasters, the roles of physicians, nurses, and ancillary medical staff are defined by their individual certifications, whereas the roles of medical students remain less clear. Medical students are unlicensed physicians-in-training, with variable degrees of skill and knowledge, and thus, their involvement in disaster response has historically varied. In light of the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic, many junior students were asked to remove themselves from the hospital setting, whereas some senior students graduated early to join the physician workforce. In this article, the authors will examine the psychosocial benefits and consequences of medical student involvement in prior disasters and developing attitudes in light of the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic. We conclude by offering our thoughts on medical student involvement in future disasters.

Language: en