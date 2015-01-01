|
Wightman JM. Mil. Med. 2021
Association of Military Surgeons of the United States
In this month's issue of Military Medicine, Winakor, Janatpour, and West have commented on the ill-defined roles of medical students in disaster response. The authors ask how medical students can effectively serve in disaster-relief efforts generally and the ongoing coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19) pandemic specifically. They suggest that medical students should be allowed to volunteer after appropriate education and pre-deployment training.
