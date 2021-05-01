Abstract

Refers to

Ashley Jones, Gareth Jones, Neil Greig, Paul Bower, James Brown, Karen Hind, Peter Francis

Epidemiology of injury in English Professional Football players: A cohort study

Physical Therapy in Sport, Volume 35, January 2019, Pages 18-22



The authors regret to inform that during recent additional analysis of the data included in this manuscript, a slight error in the reported exposure hours was detected. Whilst this does not change the overall conclusions and clinical implications of the study, the error does change the overall, match and training injury incidence figures reported in the study. The amended figures for exposure, overall injury incidence, match injury incidence and training injury incidence can be found below.



In total, 52180 hours of exposure (42498 of training and 9682 of match play) were recorded across the season. The total incidence of injury was 9.06 injuries/1000h of exposure (95% CI [4.69 to 17.24]). Participants sustained a higher incidence of injury in match play (25.30 injuries/1000h, 95% CI [17.22 to 37.17]) than during training related activities (5.36 injuries/1000h, 95% CI [2.30 to 12.46]) with a mean difference of 19.44 injuries/1000h (95% CI [12.51 to 30.19]).



The authors would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused.

