Citation
Audsley S, Kendrick D, Logan P, Orton E. Pilot Feasibility Stud. 2021; 7(1): 108.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Falls prevention exercise programmes help to improve muscle strength, balance and physical function, and reduce falling rates in older adults. Improvements in muscle strength, balance and physical function are reversed if older adults do not continue to be physically active after falls prevention exercise programmes end. This paper describes the design process of an intervention that aimed to maintain physical activity in older adults exiting falls prevention exercise programmes.
Keywords
Physical activity; Older adults; Falls prevention; Intervention development