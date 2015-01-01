|
Zhang C, Huang Z, Wang Y. Transport 2021; 36(1): 13-24.
Abstract
Traffic fundamental diagram is extremely important to analyse traffic flow and traffic capacity, and the central part of traffic fundamental diagram is to calibrate speed-density relationship. However, because of unbalanced speed-density observations, calibrating results using Least Square Method (LSM) with all speed-density points always lead to inaccurate effect, so this paper proposed a selecting data sample method and then LSM was used to calibrate four well-known single-regime models. Comparisons were made among the results using LSM with all speed-density points and the selecting data sample.
Keywords
least square method; selecting data sample method; single-regime models; speed–density relationship; traffic fundamental diagram; unbalanced speed–density observations