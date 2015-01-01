|
Chen P, Wei L, Meng F, Zheng N. Transportmetrica B: Transp. Dyn. 2021; 9(1): 22-41.
(Copyright © 2021, Hong Kong Society for Transportation Studies, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
Trajectory data provide a rich source of information on spatial and temporal speed fluctuations of individual vehicles. To assemble a complete picture of traffic operations, obtaining vehicle trajectories of the entire traffic flow is essential. The current techniques cannot fulfill this need sufficiently. To this end, we developed a hybrid approach for reconstructing vehicle trajectories at signalized intersections that accounts for queue dynamics. Specifically, an extended variational solution network was established and Kalman Filtering was applied to capture and reproduce the stochastic properties of queue boundary curves. The proposed method was demonstrated using both NGSIM data and simulation data.
Kalman Filtering; kinematic wave theory; signalized intersections; variational theory; Vehicle trajectory reconstruction