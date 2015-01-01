SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Safadi Y, Haddad J. Transportmetrica A: Transp. Sci. 2021; 17(3): 308-339.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/23249935.2020.1783023

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Advanced traffic management systems aim at enhancing the traffic performance of urban networks. In addition to traffic signal control, the current paper includes traffic routing as another control measure in the traffic management system. Combined model of traffic routing and traffic signal control has a long history. In this paper, similar to previous works, both traffic routing and signal control are coupled in a continuous-time model for simple traffic networks. Unlike previous works, (i) the developed model considers dynamic transient periods, rather than steady-state periods or equilibrium conditions, and (ii) system optimum via optimal control is found analytically. The optimal analytical solutions, which are derived based on Pontryagin Maximum Principle, are verified via numerical solutions. A feedback routing and signal control policy based on link queue lengths is presented.


Language: en

Keywords

optimal control; Pontryagin Maximum Principle; queue feedback control; traffic control synthesis; Traffic signal and routing

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print