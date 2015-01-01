Abstract

Advanced traffic management systems aim at enhancing the traffic performance of urban networks. In addition to traffic signal control, the current paper includes traffic routing as another control measure in the traffic management system. Combined model of traffic routing and traffic signal control has a long history. In this paper, similar to previous works, both traffic routing and signal control are coupled in a continuous-time model for simple traffic networks. Unlike previous works, (i) the developed model considers dynamic transient periods, rather than steady-state periods or equilibrium conditions, and (ii) system optimum via optimal control is found analytically. The optimal analytical solutions, which are derived based on Pontryagin Maximum Principle, are verified via numerical solutions. A feedback routing and signal control policy based on link queue lengths is presented.

