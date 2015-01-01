Abstract

Unlike the current methods for dynamic traffic noise maps by using traffic flow as the non-acoustic road-related parameter to predict the noise emission of the whole road network, this study proposes a new method for dynamic updates of traffic noise maps in large regions based on noise monitoring and traffic speed data. The proposed method consists of two main parts. First, since the traffic speed is one of the factors affecting the traffic noise, a model of the noise level and traffic speed is proposed to update dynamically the noise source intensity of the whole road network with the real-time noise monitoring data. Second, to avoid redundant computations, the acoustic attenuation terms are calculated in advance and combined with the updated noise source intensity to generate new noise maps. Compared with two other methods, the proposed method has higher accuracy with a 1.65-dB overall error.

Language: en