Abstract

The surge in inbound tourists has caused severe congestion at the primary airport in Japan and a few other Asian countries. Certain researchers have argued that the integration of air and high-speed rail (HSR) transport can be used to transfer passengers from a congested airport to a noncongested airport. However, they have considered an idealistic situation instead of an actual situation. Therefore, actual data must be analyzed to determine a workable policy for establishing a useful system with HSR. This study discusses practical policies for maintaining a workable air-HSR system to handle the surge in international tourists based on the Tokyo metropolitan area. We carry out scenario studies by applying the bilevel air transport model. We consider three types of gateway candidates and fare support policies for air-HSR connecting services. In addition, we examine the scenarios of runway capacity expansion at Haneda Airport (HND). The results show that the application of a policy to an airport with air-air and air-HSR connecting services can provide the desired workability and serve as a substitute for capacity expansion at HND. However, as compared to capacity expansion at HND, most carriers lose profits when a secondary gateway works appropriately.

