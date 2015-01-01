|
Citation
|
Uno H, Tomoda M, Hashimoto S. Traffic Sci. 2021; 51(1): 10-17.
|
Vernacular Title
|
生活道路利用意識・頻度と個人の特性に関する研究
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Society for Traffic Sciences)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Recently, the number of road fatalities on residential streets in our country has not been steadily declining. Therefore, ensuring safety on residential streets remains as a significant issue. This study focused on the frequency of daily use of residential streets, and the awareness of what kind of space the residential streets. To understand the relationship between the consciousness of residential streets, individual characteristics, experience/history of car driving, and how to connect to society. As a result, it was clarified that the awareness and frequency of use of residential streets are related to consciousness during driving, behavioral standard scale, sense of speed on daily roads, social capital scale, etc.
Language: ja
|
Keywords
|
awareness of drivers; behavioral standards; residential streets; social capital scale; ソーシャル・キャピタル; 生活道路; 自動車運転時意識; 行動基準尺度