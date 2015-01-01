Abstract

Recently, the number of road fatalities on residential streets in our country has not been steadily declining. Therefore, ensuring safety on residential streets remains as a significant issue. This study focused on the frequency of daily use of residential streets, and the awareness of what kind of space the residential streets. To understand the relationship between the consciousness of residential streets, individual characteristics, experience/history of car driving, and how to connect to society. As a result, it was clarified that the awareness and frequency of use of residential streets are related to consciousness during driving, behavioral standard scale, sense of speed on daily roads, social capital scale, etc.



我が国における交通事故の発生件数は減少傾向にあるが，生活道路では安定した減少傾向とはなっておらず，生活道路の安全確保は重要な課題であるといえる．本研究では，普段の生活道路の利用頻度や，そもそも生活道路をどのような空間と捉えているか等の意識と，個人の特性，自動車運転に関する経験・意識，社会との繋がり方等との関連を把握する．結果として，生活道路利用意識・頻度には，自動車運転時意識，行動基準尺度，生活道路の速度感，ソーシャル・キャピタル等が関連していることが明らかになった．

Language: ja