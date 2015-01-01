|
Inagaki T, Akiyama T. Traffic Sci. 2021; 51(1): 18-25.
生活道路における交通安全対策を活用した視覚障害者の交差点横断支援に関する基礎的研究
The provision of tactile walking surface indicators which support visually impaired people to walk outdoors is limited to station squares and main roads, and is not introduced to single-section roads such as residential roads with some exceptions. However, laying support-specific tools on all roads is not realistic in terms of policy. In this paper, the authors focused on traffic safety measures for residential roads, which are becoming more popular throughout Japan, and examined the possibility of crossing support for visually impaired people from a universal perspective based on walking experiments.
Language: ja
intersection crossing; residential street; traffic safety measure; visually impaired people; walking experiment; 交差点横断; 交通安全対策; 歩行実験; 生活道路; 視覚障害者