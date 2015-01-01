|
Tanaka T, Tokuyasu T. Traffic Sci. 2021; 51(1): 47-54.
実験映像とバーチャルリアリティーによる走行自転車とすれ違う若年歩行者の危険感知に関する考察
A research to make basic material for safe use of bikes indicated that annoying and reckless behavior of running bikes which pedestrians feel is due to running on the pavement, and its rate is more than 50%. Understandings bicycle that dangerous running, it is desirable widely known regardless bicycle users and pedestrians. This report considered dangerous sensation of pedestrians based on that of subjects watched the third dimension picture and virtual reality of passing bikes on the sidewalk through the medium of a head mount display.
Language: ja
dangerous sensation; pedestrians; running bikes; sidewalk; 危険感知; 歩行者; 歩道; 走行自転車