Abstract

A highly reliable road network is necessary for "building national resilience". This paper aims to develop an efficient calculation method for importance analysis. Previous studies have shown that the amount of computation and time increase exponentially as the network scale increases. The problem of "combinational explosion" cannot be solved by improving computer performance. Therefore, an approximate calculation method (partial path set selection) that reduces the number of paths has been proposed. We newly verify the usefulness of partial path set selection by measuring the calculation time for each network size and investigating the items that affect the calculation time.



国土の強靱化には，高信頼度の道路網が必要である．本研究の目的は，大規模道路網でのリンク重要度判定に必要となる，効率的な計算方法の提案である．道路網の拡大は計算量・時間を指数的に増加させるが，計算機の高性能化でも「組み合わせ爆発」は本質的に解決不能であるため，依然として計算量の削減が必要である．そこでパス数を削減する近似解法(部分パスセット選択)を提案する．今回新たに，道路網の規模毎の計算時間を計り，またパス数以外に計算時間に影響を与えている項目がないか調査することで，近似解法の有用性を検証する．

Language: ja