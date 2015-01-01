|
Nagae T, Wakabayashi H. Traffic Sci. 2021; 51(1): 36-46.
道路網の信頼度計算の近似解法の必要性 ～リンク重要度判定の観点から～
(Copyright © 2021, Society for Traffic Sciences)
unavailable
A highly reliable road network is necessary for "building national resilience". This paper aims to develop an efficient calculation method for importance analysis. Previous studies have shown that the amount of computation and time increase exponentially as the network scale increases. The problem of "combinational explosion" cannot be solved by improving computer performance. Therefore, an approximate calculation method (partial path set selection) that reduces the number of paths has been proposed. We newly verify the usefulness of partial path set selection by measuring the calculation time for each network size and investigating the items that affect the calculation time.
Language: ja
Approximate method; Cost-benefit analysis; Importance index; Network reliability; Partial minimal path set; 費用対効果分析; 近似解法; 連結信頼性; 部分パスセット選択; 重要度評価