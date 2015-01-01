|
Citation
|
Ogawa K, Ishida N, Ahn Y. Traffic Sci. 2021; 51(1): 55-65.
|
Vernacular Title
|
道路ネットワーク特性と出発地・目的地間の距離を考慮した自転車の通行位置と通行方向による交通事故遭遇確率の比較分析
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Society for Traffic Sciences)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
In this research, traffic accident probability of bicycles between origin and destination by running position (roadway and walkway) and direction (one-way traffic and two-way traffic) considering the number of road crossings between origin and destination for bicycle users is analyzed. Characteristics of road network such as type of intersections on main road network, number of intersections connecting main roads and local roads, and number of crossing on main roads between intersections are focused. The relationship between characteristics of road network and traffic accident probability of bicycles between origin and destination is analyzed based on hypothetical road network.
Language: ja
|
Keywords
|
Bicycle; Characteristics of Road Network; Running Direction; Running Position; Traffic Accident; 交通事故; 自転車; 通行位置; 通行方向; 道路ネットワーク特性