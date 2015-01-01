Abstract

In this research, traffic accident probability of bicycles between origin and destination by running position (roadway and walkway) and direction (one-way traffic and two-way traffic) considering the number of road crossings between origin and destination for bicycle users is analyzed. Characteristics of road network such as type of intersections on main road network, number of intersections connecting main roads and local roads, and number of crossing on main roads between intersections are focused. The relationship between characteristics of road network and traffic accident probability of bicycles between origin and destination is analyzed based on hypothetical road network.



本研究では，出発地・目的地間の車道横断回数を考慮して，自転車の通行方向を道路左側の一方向通行とする場合と，道路両側の双方向通行とする場合との交通事故遭遇確率の比較をおこなう．具体的には，道路ネットワーク特性として交差点形状（4肢と3肢の割合），細街路の集約状況，横断可能箇所数（交差点以外の横断箇所）の3種の要因に着目し，3種の要因がそれぞれ異なる仮想道路ネットワークを作成することにより，道路ネットワーク特性が交通事故遭遇確率に及ぼす影響の分析をおこなう．

Language: ja