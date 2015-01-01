Abstract

Over the past 20 years, shared-mobility services have become important transportation options, as they provide on-demand, door-to-door mobility without requiring vehicle ownership. Although low-income communities may benefit especially from the services due to their lower vehicle ownership and high dependency on public transit, scant research has been conducted exploring how frequently these individuals utilize the shared-mobility programmes. This study develops a mathematical model based on Zero Inflated Negative Binomial Regression to understand the effects of individuals' sociodemographic characteristics, financial status, and travel behaviours on car-sharing and ride-hailing usage. The model outcomes indicate that the individuals experiencing financial burden are more likely to use car-sharing services while those with a higher income tend to use ride-hailing. Ride-hailing tends to serve those who have lower miles driven or those who use public transit.



RESULTS show that car-sharing and ride-hailing could provide create synergetic impacts to attract more riders to the shared-mobility services.

Language: en