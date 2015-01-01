SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Maleska M, Petry F, Fehr D, Schuhmann W, Böhle M. Veh. Syst. Dyn. 2021; 59(3): 415-432.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/00423114.2019.1693047

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

It is universally agreed that tire hydroplaning has a significant impact on road safety. The occurrence of this phenomenon makes it difficult to appropriately manage accelerating, braking or steering, due to a considerable reduction of wheel forces. In this research project, the longitudinal hydroplaning test was conducted, according to the common VDA test procedure under acceleration.

RESULTS are presented, which quantify test parameters during the measurement, such as vehicle velocity, gate distance and longitudinal tire slip ratio. The article further identifies the impact of test conditions (wheel normal load, tire inflation pressure and water depth) on the longitudinal hydroplaning performance. In addition, the respective dynamic tire footprint characteristics are determined and linked to the performance. In the course of the analysis, it is shown that the empirical equation, developed by Horne to predict the critical hydroplaning velocity of truck tires, can be applied to passenger car tires. These results contribute to enabling a better understanding of how footprint characteristics affect longitudinal hydroplaning performance under acceleration conditions.


Language: en

Keywords

dynamic tire footprint / contact patch; free-rolling / acceleration conditions; Longitudinal hydroplaning / aquaplaning; VDA test procedure

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print