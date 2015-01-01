|
Maleska M, Petry F, Fehr D, Schuhmann W, Böhle M. Veh. Syst. Dyn. 2021; 59(3): 415-432.
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
unavailable
It is universally agreed that tire hydroplaning has a significant impact on road safety. The occurrence of this phenomenon makes it difficult to appropriately manage accelerating, braking or steering, due to a considerable reduction of wheel forces. In this research project, the longitudinal hydroplaning test was conducted, according to the common VDA test procedure under acceleration.
Language: en
dynamic tire footprint / contact patch; free-rolling / acceleration conditions; Longitudinal hydroplaning / aquaplaning; VDA test procedure