Chen LK, Qin HX, Jiang LZ, Xu L. Veh. Syst. Dyn. 2021; 59(6): 949-973.

10.1080/00423114.2020.1739316

This paper focuses on the rapid elastoplastic analyses of light rail vehicle (LRV)- benchmark viaduct system to different seismic scenarios considering the dynamic substructuring method (DSM). Combining the energy-variational principle with the vehicle-bridge interaction (VBI) system, a new framework of train-track system space dynamics is constructed. The present study has established the train-track-bridge coupled system (TTBCS) model, calculated the elastic-plastic seismic responses of the light rail transit bridge (LRTB) subjected to the combined effect of vertical and horizontal earthquakes. Considering three ground motion ensembles, i.e. pulse-like near-fault ground motions (NFGMs), non-pulse-like NFGMs, and far-field ground motions (FFGMs).

RESULTS indicate that the large vertical ground motions (VGMs) type NFGMs greatly impact the seismic response of the running safety of the LRV in the low-frequency band compared to the non-pulse-like NFGMs and FFGMs. The results underscore the significance of distinguishing velocity pulses of different types when selecting NFGMs for assessing the nonlinear dynamic response of the VBI system.


dynamic substructuring method; Light rail vehicles; near-fault; running safety; vehicle-bridge interaction system; vertical ground motions

