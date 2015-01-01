Abstract

This paper focuses on the rapid elastoplastic analyses of light rail vehicle (LRV)- benchmark viaduct system to different seismic scenarios considering the dynamic substructuring method (DSM). Combining the energy-variational principle with the vehicle-bridge interaction (VBI) system, a new framework of train-track system space dynamics is constructed. The present study has established the train-track-bridge coupled system (TTBCS) model, calculated the elastic-plastic seismic responses of the light rail transit bridge (LRTB) subjected to the combined effect of vertical and horizontal earthquakes. Considering three ground motion ensembles, i.e. pulse-like near-fault ground motions (NFGMs), non-pulse-like NFGMs, and far-field ground motions (FFGMs).



RESULTS indicate that the large vertical ground motions (VGMs) type NFGMs greatly impact the seismic response of the running safety of the LRV in the low-frequency band compared to the non-pulse-like NFGMs and FFGMs. The results underscore the significance of distinguishing velocity pulses of different types when selecting NFGMs for assessing the nonlinear dynamic response of the VBI system.

