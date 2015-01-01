SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Hsieh ML, Wang SYK, Cao L. Vict. Offender 2021; 16(4): 610-630.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/15564886.2021.1881002

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The nascent concept of cyberbullying has attracted researchers to study online victimization by employing a variety of criminological theories. The issues of how traditional aspects of victimization constructed in the physical environment could be applied to virtual settings and the extent to which people experience cyberbullying victimization along with their victim characteristics are still underexplored. Utilizing data from the Canadian General Social Survey and a framework of routine activities, the findings of the current study indicate that target suitability and offline guardianship derived from routine activity theory are influential attributes of cyberbullying victimization. Those who have unhealthy socio- and psycho-behavioral issues also have a higher risk of being cyberbullied. Moreover, individuals who bond with people providing guardianship have a weak association with cyberbullying victimization.

RESULTS of this study also show that the propositions derived from collective efficacy perspective could be considered as a proxy safeguard against cyberbullying victimization.


Language: en

Keywords

collective efficacy; Cyberbullying; guardianship; routine activity theory; victimization

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print