Abstract

Knowing the limits of transverse handling and vehicle stability is very important from the aspect of designing a system aimed at improving handling and safety. One of the phenomena that have a great impact on vehicle stability and handling is the sideslip angle. Unfortunately, direct measurement of the sideslip angle requires very complex and expensive equipment that is not suitable for installation on ordinary passenger vehicles; therefore, this quantity must be estimated on the basis of measurements of other parameters. As a result of limited information, this parameter is mainly estimated or linearized relative to lateral force when used for calculations though such calculations can be less accurate. In this paper it is concluded that a clear relationship can not be formed between the lateral force and the sideslip angle and that for precise determination of the sideslip angle several parameters need to be known such as tire construction, tire pressure, rim diameter, wheel camber as well as micro and macro road structure.

Keywords: Sideslip angle, steerability, lateral force

Language: en