Abstract

This pilot study examines the impacts of a 12-week community-based intimate partner violence intervention program delivered in British Columbia, Canada. The Stop Taking it Out on your Partner (STOP) program targets males who have engaged in abusive behaviors toward their intimate partners; most are voluntary participants. The STOP program was evaluated in three sites across the province (once program per cycle), with a total of 39 enrollees. Thirty-seven men completed the pretest survey; analyses focus on the 22 participants who completed pretest and posttest questions regarding knowledge and skills learned, and the 15 participants who completed the Abusive Behavior Inventory (Shepard & Campbell, 1992) regarding psychologically and physically abusive behaviors.



RESULTS suggest that participation in STOP contributed to significant decreases in both physical and psychological abuse. Further, program participants increased in their use of cognitive behavioral strategies to avoid violence. Implications for intimate partner violence intervention and future research are discussed.

Language: en