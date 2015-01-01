Abstract

Background



Veterans report relatively high rates of intimate partner violence (IPV) due to high trauma exposure. Alcohol use disorder (AUD), which is more prevalent among veterans, is a risk factor for IPV use and recidivism following IPV intervention. Using data from a prior randomized control trial of a trauma-informed IPV intervention, we examined the moderating effect of AUD on treatment outcomes among veterans.



Methods



Participants were 61 male veterans (M age = 37.18, SD = 13.23; 82% White; 18% met criteria for AUD) who participated in the Strength at Home (SAH) IPV intervention. Generalized mixed modelling was used to examine the effects of AUD and treatment attendance on posttreatment reductions in IPV.



Results



A significant three-way interaction between time, AUD, and session attendance was observed with respect to reductions in psychological IPV. Specifically, psychological IPV decreased significantly over time, but to a lesser extent among individuals with AUD, regardless of treatment attendance.



Discussion



Results indicate that participants with AUD receive less benefit from treatment with regard to coercive and controlling abusive behaviors.



FINDINGS speak to the need for adapting IPV intervention in order to address problematic alcohol use and related externalizing psychopathology.

Language: en