Abstract

Emergency response activity relies on transportation networks. Emergency facility location interacts with transportation networks clearly. This review is aimed to provide a combined framework for emergency facility location in transportation networks. The article reveals emergency response activities research clusters, issues, and objectives according to keywords co-occurrence analysis. Four classes of spatial separation models in transportation networks, including distance, routing, accessibility, and travel time are introduced. The stochastic and time-dependent characteristics of travel time are described. Travel time estimation and prediction method, travel time under emergency vehicle preemption, transportation network equilibrium method, and travel time in degradable networks are demonstrated. The emergency facilities location models interact with transportation networks, involving location-routing model, location models embedded with accessibility, location models embedded with travel time, and location models employing mathematical program with equilibrium constraints are reviewed. We then point out the-state-of-art challenges: ilities-oriented, evolution landscape and sequential decision modelling, data-driven optimization approach, and machine learning-based algorithms.

Language: en