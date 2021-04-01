|
Citation
Gwaram UA, Okoye OG, Olaomi OO. Afr. J. Emerg. Med. 2021; 11(2): 311-314.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, African Federation for Emergency Medicine, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
33996421
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: A Trauma System or its components has been shown to improve trauma services and outcome of seriously injured patients. These organised services are non0existent or the components operate in isolation in most African countries.This study was done to identify the observed advances in trauma care service delivery, brought about by the beginning of operation of a trauma centre in the capital city of a West African country.
Language: en
Keywords
Nigeria; Benefits; Trauma center