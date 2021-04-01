Abstract

INTRODUCTION: A Trauma System or its components has been shown to improve trauma services and outcome of seriously injured patients. These organised services are non0existent or the components operate in isolation in most African countries.This study was done to identify the observed advances in trauma care service delivery, brought about by the beginning of operation of a trauma centre in the capital city of a West African country.



METHODOLOGY: The operation of the trauma centre was reviewed for progress in terms of organisation of care, in-hospital care, training, and referral system and injury prevention. In addition, the challenges facing the trauma centre were also reviewed and discussed.



RESULTS: The trauma centre has brought about better organisation of care and specialist availability, various training in trauma surgery, advances in referral and injury prevention. Funding is an identified threat to the function of the centre.



DISCUSSION: The trauma centre provided the drive for specialist training in trauma and changes in the process of care. Funding is a threat to optimal function, as was poor inter-relatedness with other local hospitals, pre-hospital services and rescue providers.

