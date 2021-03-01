Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Trauma is a substantial component of South Africa's burden of disease. District hospitals provide primary trauma care for a large proportion of this trauma burden, although most studies are in specialised or tertiary settings. The aim was to evaluate the profile of physical trauma patients attending the emergency centre at Helderberg District Hospital, Cape Town.



METHODS: An observational descriptive study was conducted between 1 January and 30 April 2019. Patients with trauma were identified from a register and systematically sampled to achieve a sample size of 377. Retrospective data from medical records was collected and analysed in the Statistical Package for Social Sciences.



RESULTS: Of the 14,873 patients attending the emergency centre 24.6% were trauma related and 381 folders were analysed. Of these patients 30.4% were female and 69.6% male with an average age of 27.8 years. Over 60% of patients used an ambulance to get to the hospital. Sundays were the busiest days with 23.9% of all cases. Intentional trauma accounted for 45.4% of cases and accidental injuries 49.1%. The commonest mechanisms were sharp injuries (27.6%), falls (22.0%) and blunt trauma (19.4%). Intentional trauma made up more than half of all trauma in males, was more prevalent than accidental trauma between 20 and 60 years and resulted in a higher proportion of admissions.



CONCLUSION: There were high levels of intentional trauma, especially involving young males over the weekend, mostly with sharp objects. This trauma burden resulted in high numbers of admissions and transfer to tertiary hospitals. Family physicians and other generalists need to be well trained in trauma resuscitation and stabilisation. District hospital need to be appropriately equipped and supplied to manage trauma. Further research is needed to identify underlying modifiable factors that can be addressed through community-orientated interventions.

