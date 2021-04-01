Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Two independent sectors manage the child protection system in France: judicial and administrative protection. The choice between judicial or administrative reporting depends on the seriousness of the case. The goal of this study was to determine the characteristics associated with the decision in a French pediatric hospital to report child abuse to judicial instead of administrative authorities.



METHODS: A retrospective study was conducted. Participants were all the children (n=83) who were admitted from 2017 to 2018 to the emergency department (ED) and the general ward of a pediatric university hospital in France, and were reported for suspicion of child abuse by the professional teams. The children who were suspected victims of sexual abuse were excluded. Multivariate logistic regressions were used.



RESULTS: A total of 47 children were reported to judicial authorities, and 36 to administrative authorities. Their median age was 7 years. Suspicion of physical abuse (odds ratio [OR]: 21.2; 95% confidence interval [CI]: 4.5-99.1), cases reported by the pediatric ward team (OR: 9.1; 95% CI: 1.9-43.6), adult person different from parents who accompanied the child to the ED (OR: 5.8; 95% CI: 1.2-28.6), and perception of parental behavior as inappropriate and non-cooperative (OR: 6.6; 95% CI: 1.4-29.6) were associated with a higher risk of the case being reported to judicial authorities. Data were often unavailable for parental health issues, history of child abuse, and intimate partner violence.



CONCLUSION: Some factors associated with the choice of report type were most likely quite subjective. Better documentation and standardization are needed.

Language: en