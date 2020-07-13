Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the mental health and wellbeing of populations across the world. This study aimed to examine: (1) which specific aspects of the COVID-19 pandemic were associated with the presence of suicidal thoughts and behaviors, and (2) the extent to which participants' hopelessness and resilience moderated the relationship between COVID-19 related stress and suicidal thoughts and behaviors.



METHOD: We administered an online survey to 12,989 adult (16+) participants across Wales from the 9th June to the 13th July 2020. Participants completed a series of questionnaires measuring the stressors they had experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic, their levels of hopelessness over the past two weeks, their levels of resilience, and whether they had experienced suicidal thoughts or behaviors since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.



RESULTS: Our findings revealed that: (1) food insecurity, domestic abuse, relationship problems, redundancy, social isolation and financial problems were the COVID-19 related stressors most strongly associated with suicidal thoughts and behaviors, and (2) that both hopelessness and resilience moderated the relationship between COVID-19 stress and suicidal thoughts, such that the relationship between COVID-19 stress and the presence of suicidal thoughts was much stronger for individuals with high hopelessness and low resilience.



CONCLUSIONS: These results highlight the aspects of the COVID-19 pandemic that are closely related to suicidal thoughts and behaviors and demonstrate the important role that hope for the future and resilience play in protecting individuals against the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.HighlightsStressors caused by the pandemic are linked to increased suicidal thoughts.Hope protects individuals against the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.Resilience also protects people from the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Language: en