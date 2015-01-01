|
McManimen SL, Ross K, Wong MM. Arch. Suicide Res. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, International Academy of Suicide Research, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
OBJECTIVE: Problems sleeping and stress are known to contribute to the development of suicide ideation. However, it is unclear how these risk factors interact longitudinally. The purpose of this study was to determine the impact of problems sleeping on the development of suicide ideation in adolescence one year later and how the relationship changes with the addition of stress as a moderator.
stress; suicide ideation; Adolescence; sleep quality