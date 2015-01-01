|
Hicks DL, Resko SM, Ellis JD, Agius E, Early TJ. Cannabis Cannabinoid Res. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, Mary Ann Liebert Publishers)
INTRODUCTION: Driving after cannabis use is associated with a number of risks. Examination of driving after cannabis use among young adults is particularly important, as young adults have the highest rates of cannabis use and among the highest rates of traffic crashes. The current study examines rates and correlates of driving after cannabis use among young adults (aged 18-25) who reported past month cannabis use.
Language: en
Michigan; cannabis; marijuana; driving; young adults