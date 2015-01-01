SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Hicks DL, Resko SM, Ellis JD, Agius E, Early TJ. Cannabis Cannabinoid Res. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Mary Ann Liebert Publishers)

DOI

10.1089/can.2020.0096

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Driving after cannabis use is associated with a number of risks. Examination of driving after cannabis use among young adults is particularly important, as young adults have the highest rates of cannabis use and among the highest rates of traffic crashes. The current study examines rates and correlates of driving after cannabis use among young adults (aged 18-25) who reported past month cannabis use.

METHODS: Participants were from Michigan and recruited through paid Facebook and Instagram advertisements between February and March 2018 (n=461).

RESULTS: Nearly a third (31.9%) of the sample reported driving after cannabis use in the past month. Young adults who were employed (aOR=1.872, p=0.045), had medical cannabis cards (aOR=2.877, p<0.001), endorsed coping reasons for use (aOR=2.992, p=0.007), and endorsed social/recreational reasons for use (aOR=1.861, p=0.034) had greater odds of driving after cannabis use. Students had lower odds of driving after use (aOR=0.573, p=0.011).

CONCLUSIONS: Employment and having a medical cannabis card may be important risk markers for identifying individuals more likely to drive after use of cannabis. Prevention efforts could provide psychoeducation at dispensaries to individuals with medical cannabis cards about the risks of driving after use. Coping motives for cannabis use may also be useful in identifying young adults at the greatest risk of driving after use of cannabis.

Keywords: Cannabis impaired driving


Language: en

Keywords

Michigan; cannabis; marijuana; driving; young adults

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print