Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Driving after cannabis use is associated with a number of risks. Examination of driving after cannabis use among young adults is particularly important, as young adults have the highest rates of cannabis use and among the highest rates of traffic crashes. The current study examines rates and correlates of driving after cannabis use among young adults (aged 18-25) who reported past month cannabis use.



METHODS: Participants were from Michigan and recruited through paid Facebook and Instagram advertisements between February and March 2018 (n=461).



RESULTS: Nearly a third (31.9%) of the sample reported driving after cannabis use in the past month. Young adults who were employed (aOR=1.872, p=0.045), had medical cannabis cards (aOR=2.877, p<0.001), endorsed coping reasons for use (aOR=2.992, p=0.007), and endorsed social/recreational reasons for use (aOR=1.861, p=0.034) had greater odds of driving after cannabis use. Students had lower odds of driving after use (aOR=0.573, p=0.011).



CONCLUSIONS: Employment and having a medical cannabis card may be important risk markers for identifying individuals more likely to drive after use of cannabis. Prevention efforts could provide psychoeducation at dispensaries to individuals with medical cannabis cards about the risks of driving after use. Coping motives for cannabis use may also be useful in identifying young adults at the greatest risk of driving after use of cannabis.



Keywords: Cannabis impaired driving

