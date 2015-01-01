SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

McCoy DC, Hanno EC, Ponczek V, Pinto C, Fonseca G, Marchi N. Child Dev. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)

10.1111/cdev.13579

unavailable

Despite global demand, the large-scale effects of social-emotional learning (SEL) programming in developing countries remain underexplored. Using a randomized control trial, this study examined the effectiveness of a school-wide SEL intervention-Programa Compasso (PC)-among 3,018 sociodemographically diverse, Portuguese-speaking children (M(age)  = 9.85 years) attending 90 public primary schools across Rio de Janeiro, Brazil in 2017. Average impacts of PC on children's executive function, emotion knowledge, and behavior problems after one school year were null. Moderation analyses did, however, reveal evidence for positive impacts of PC on children's labeling of emotional expressions and inhibitory control within low-homicide communities (d = 0.15 SDs), and null effects on these same outcomes in high-violence areas. Implementation and cultural considerations are discussed.


Language: en
