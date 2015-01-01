Abstract

STUDY DESIGN: A retrospective study investigating maxillofacial bone fractures in the pediatric and adolescent population.



OBJECTIVE: The aim of this study was to present our experience in the management of pediatric facial bone fractures.



METHODS: This was a retrospective study of maxillofacial bone fractures in children and adolescents between the ages <1 year and 19 years in a Saudi Arabian subpopulation. Data collected include demographics, etiology, pattern, and treatment of maxillofacial bone fractures. Data were analyzed using IBM SPSS Statistics for Windows Version 25 (IBM Corp.).



RESULTS were presented as simple frequencies and descriptive statistics.



RESULTS: Of the 1297 patients with maxillofacial bone fractures, 247 were cases involving children and adolescents giving a prevalence of 19.0% (247 patients, N = 1297). There were 233 males and 14 females with an M:F ratio of 16.6:1. The ages ranged from 9 months to 19 years with a mean ± SD of 14.4 ± 4.6. The age-group between 16 and 20 years had the highest frequency of patients (144 (58.4%)). In the 1- to 5-year group, falls accounted for most of the etiology (15 (6.1%)), while in the 16- to 20-year group, motor vehicular accident (MVA) was the main reason (120 (48.6%)). The majority of the fractures occurred in the mandible with 151(61.1%) cases. Open reduction and internal fixation (ORIF) were the main treatment modality in 171 (69.2%) patients.



CONCLUSIONS: MVA was the main etiology of maxillofacial fractures in children and adolescents with male predominance, while the mandible had been the most frequently fractured bone. ORIF was the main treatment modality.

