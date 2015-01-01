Abstract

STUDY DESIGN: A retrospective study was undertaken of a cohort of facially injured patients using matched 8-week periods: non-COVID (2019) and COVID (2020).



OBJECTIVE: To determine whether there were any changes to the frequency and characteristics of facial injury due to the imposition of COVID-19 social distancing measures.



METHODS: The primary predictor variable was an 8-week period of COVID-19 social distancing. The primary outcome variable was the sustaining of a facial injury. Demographic (age/gender) and injury characteristics (mechanism, site, and treatment) were also studied. Descriptive statistical analysis was undertaken and comparison made using Pearson χ(2) and Fisher's exact tests.



RESULTS: The number of facial injuries decreased from 103 (2019) to 73 (2020). There were statistically significant differences in changes over time for the 8-week periods. There were some clinically apparent differences seen in the characteristics of facial injuries.



CONCLUSIONS: The imposition of COVID-19 social distancing changed the frequency and characteristics of facial injury.

Language: en