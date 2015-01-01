Abstract

Post-mortem findings of gabapentinoids have often been connected to drug abuse and especially opioid use. We aimed to investigate whether gabapentinoids have been implicated in the cause of death without the presence of opioids. In a three-year study period from 2016 to 2018, a total of 907 Finnish post-mortem cases positive for pregabalin or gabapentin were found. In nearly half of the pregabalin cases and in a third of the gabapentin cases, the blood concentration was above the typical therapeutic range of the drug. Of the cases in which pregabalin was detected, in 35% the drug was implicated in a fatal poisoning with or without other drugs or alcohol. For gabapentin, the percentage was 22%. In most of the fatal gabapentinoid poisonings, opioids or other central nervous system depressants were additionally detected in relevant concentrations. There were eight non-opioid gabapentinoid poisonings, in which no relevant other drugs were detected. Many of these cases were unintentional poisonings with a relatively high gabapentinoid concentration in the blood. In all but one, the manner of death was accidental, or the intent was undetermined. This study confirmed the previous findings that gabapentinoids are mostly implicated in fatal poisoning together with opioids. Half of the non-opioid cases were related to drug abuse but in the other half the death was presumably caused by overuse of a prescribed drug or suicide. While the use of gabapentinoids is a well-known problem among people who use drugs, it is important to note other groups of users who may be at risk of overdose by gabapentinoids.

Language: en