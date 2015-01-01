Abstract

Dangerous driving behavior is the leading factor of road traffic accidents; therefore, how to predict dangerous driving behavior quickly, accurately, and robustly has been an active research topic of traffic safety management in the past decades. Previous works are focused on learning the driving characteristic of drivers or depended on different sensors to estimate vehicle state. In this paper, we propose a new method for dangerous driving behavior prediction by using a hybrid model consisting of cloud model and Elman neural network (CM-ENN) based on vehicle motion state estimation and passenger's subjective feeling scores, which is more intuitive in perceiving potential dangerous driving behaviors. To verify the effectiveness of the proposed method, we have developed a data acquisition system of driving motion states and apply it to real traffic scenarios in ShenZhen city of China. Experimental results demonstrate that the new method is more accurate and robust than classical methods based on common neural network.

