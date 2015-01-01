|
Shin YJ, Kim SM, Hong JS, Han DH. Front. Public Health 2021; 9: 586389.
(Copyright © 2021, Frontiers Editorial Office)
33996705
INTRODUCTION: Complex post-traumatic stress disorder (C-PTSD) is characterized by the typical symptoms of PTSD, in addition to affective dysregulation, negative self-concept, and disturbances in interpersonal relationships. Children and adolescents with C-PTSD have been reported to have deficits in emotional and cognitive functions. We hypothesized that the following are associated with the severity of C-PTSD symptoms: (1) adolescents with C-PTSD who show deficits in emotional perception and cognitive functions, including executive function and attention; and (2) deficits in neurocognitive functions.
Language: en
adolescents; complex post-traumatic stress disorder; emotional perception; spatiotemporal attention; working memory