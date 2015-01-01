|
Citation
|
Drewelies J, Eibich P, Düzel S, Kuhn S, Krekel C, Goebel J, Kolbe J, Demuth I, Lindenberger U, Wagner GG, Gerstorf D. Gerontology 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Karger Publishers)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Control beliefs can protect against age-related declines in functioning. It is unclear whether neighborhood characteristics shape how much control people perceive over their life. This article studies associations of neighborhood characteristics with control beliefs of residents of a diverse metropolitan area (Berlin, Germany).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Geocoding; Aging; Berlin Aging Study II; Control beliefs; Green spaces; Neighborhood amenities