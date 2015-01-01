|
Saleem HT, Likindikoki S, Nonyane BAS, Mbwambo J, Latkin C. Int. J. Drug Policy 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Opioid overdose is preventable and reversible. To target overdose prevention training and naloxone distribution, it is important to understand characteristics of those people who use drugs most likely to witness an overdose. In this paper we report the proportion and characteristics of women who use heroin that have witnessed an opioid overdose in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.
Overdose; Heroin; Women; Tanzania