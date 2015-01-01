|
Atinga RA, Yarney L, Saa-Touh Mort K, Gariba JA, Salifu Yendork J. Int. J. Ment. Health Nurs. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Literature shows that mental healthcare workers in Ghana face incessant fear of patient violence that compromise safe care delivery. However, the nature, scale, perceived causes, and consequences of these assaults and how they shape risk perceptions have received limited empirical attention, hence the need for this study. The study employed sequential explanatory mixed methods where questionnaire administration preceded and informed the design of an interview guide used for in-depth interviews with health workers in referral psychiatric hospitals. Descriptive statistics and multivariate logistic regressions were used to analyze the quantitative data. Qualitative data were transcribed and analyzed thematically.
Language: en
safety; mental health worker; patient violence; psychiatric hospital; violent assault